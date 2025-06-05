Taxi drivers are celebrating after East Midlands Railway dropped plans to slash permit numbers at Sheffield station.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cabbies were facing a cut from 250 to 177 and an increase in the annual fee from £700 to £1,140 - some 62 per cent.

The proposals were among ideas to end gridlock at busy times unveiled by EMR in March.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cabbies have ended a payment strike at Sheffield station. | NW

The long running problem saw black cab drivers call a payment strike in October and refuse to renew their permits until EMR tackled the “chaotic traffic environment.”

Hafeas Rehman, chairperson of Sheffield Taxi Trade Association, said they had ended the strike and were paying arrears following the decision.

He added: “We’re pleased. Hackney cabs are not the cause of congestion at the station.”

Sheffield station suffers gridlock at peak periods. | NW

Other proposals being considered by EMR include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Closing the public drop-off point and making it private hire only

Closing the public short-stay car park and making it ‘blue badge and contractor’ only

Converting a taxi rank on Cross Turner Street into a 30-minute public drop-off zone

Making the area directly in front of the station black cabs only

Considering the future of the rail staff car park on Turner Street

Working on improvements to traffic management

An East Midlands Railway spokesperson said: “We are currently working through a revised scheme with the council and taxi driver representatives. More information will be shared once timescales are finalised.”

A Q-Park car park on Turner Street is £2 for half-an-hour. A spokesperson said it also had a ‘10-minute drive out period’ which means you do not have to pay if you park for less then this time.

But they confirmed this feature was not advertised on signs or the firm’s website.

In March, a temporary one-way circular system was set up to allow work by Northern Powergrid.

Vehicles entered via Fornham Street and approached the station on Cross Turner Street before exiting via Turner Street.