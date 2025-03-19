Sheffield station: Northern Powergrid issues statement after approach road and taxi rank closed

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 19th Mar 2025, 12:25 BST

Officials have released a statement about traffic management at Sheffield station after the main approach was closed and traffic lights installed.

Turner Street is closed at its entrance and a diversion sends vehicles via Fornham Street and Cross Turner Street, where a taxi rank has been closed.

New traffic lights control the junction of Turner Street and Cross Turner Street affecting vehicles leaving the main drop off area - black cabs and Ubers - people using the set down area, and the short-stay car park.

The approach to Sheffield station is closed. | NW

All vehicles depart via Turner Street which is one-way.

The controls were implemented by Northern Powergrid which is digging up Cross Turner Street.

A Northern Powergrid spokesperson said “Our teams are currently on site at Cross Turner Street in Sheffield fixing an unplanned low voltage fault on the network that impacted customer’s supply.

“We have delivered the works as quickly as possible, and all works are due to be complete today (Wednesday, March 19) with reinstatement to follow as a priority.

“All Traffic management and street works permits have been approved by the council and appropriate signage in place.”

Sheffield City Council’s website states ‘delays possible’ due to roadworks until Friday, March 21.

East Midlands Railways manages the station and is working on a traffic management plan aiming to combat gridlock in the area at busy times.

