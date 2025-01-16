Sheffield roads: Crumbling street 'a risk to drivers' after cold snap
Motorists on Greystones Road are at risk of plunging into Bingham Park Woodland after snow, ice and grit - plus more traffic than normal - created “severe” deterioration, according to Coun Barbara Masters.
She highlighted danger from heavy vehicles damaging the kerb which would “soon make it impassible.”
Coun Masters added: “The land drops off to the side which could potentially create a dangerous situation.
“Motorists seem unaware of the problem and as light fades the risk to their vehicles increases. I’ve asked for this to be looked at as a matter of urgency but there will be huge demands for repairs elsewhere as well.”
A Google Streetview image from June 2023 shows a tortoise shell pattern developing in the road surface.
But the recent cold snap exploited weak spots, Coun Masters said.
And roadworks in the area had seen more traffic than normal on Greystones Road, despite diversion signs.
Sheffield roads are maintained Amey, Sheffield City Council’s private sector partner.
An Amey spokesperson said they had placed temporary signs by the side of the road to alert motorists. The damage would be fully repaired within 28 days, they added. This was standard procedure for road repairs by the Streets Ahead team, part of Amey.
