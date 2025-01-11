Sheffield snow: Amey urged to grit pavements to free 100 housebound pensioners on estate
Sue and Michael Underhay are cross that the council’s private contractor treats pavements on Ecclesall Road but doesn’t do their estate at Carpenter Gardens, Intake.
It has left scores of residents housebound and carers, who come in the dark morning and evening, are struggling because it's like an ice rink, they say.
Sue organises a coffee morning at Carpenter Gardens Community Centre on Hollybank Road each Tuesday which is a lifeline for isolated people, she says. But it has not been gritted and she has had to cancel it this week fearing people would fall on the ice.
She said: "If Amey can do Ecclesall Road, why can't they grit up here? The council must know how many carers visit and should prioritise gritting that way.
“Most residents here are disabled or have mobility problems. There’s no one here can do it. We shouldn't have to fight for this."
A spokesperson for Amey directed The Star to its gritting criteria on Sheffield City Council’s website.
