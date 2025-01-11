Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An elderly couple is urging Amey to grit pavements to free 100 elderly people trapped indoors by ice and snow.

Sue and Michael Underhay are cross that the council’s private contractor treats pavements on Ecclesall Road but doesn’t do their estate at Carpenter Gardens, Intake.

It has left scores of residents housebound and carers, who come in the dark morning and evening, are struggling because it's like an ice rink, they say.

Sue Underhay is cross the council’s private contractor Amey treats pavements on Ecclesall Road but doesn’t do their estate at Carpenter Gardens, Intake. | Michael Underhay

Sue organises a coffee morning at Carpenter Gardens Community Centre on Hollybank Road each Tuesday which is a lifeline for isolated people, she says. But it has not been gritted and she has had to cancel it this week fearing people would fall on the ice.

She said: "If Amey can do Ecclesall Road, why can't they grit up here? The council must know how many carers visit and should prioritise gritting that way.

“Most residents here are disabled or have mobility problems. There’s no one here can do it. We shouldn't have to fight for this."

A spokesperson for Amey directed The Star to its gritting criteria on Sheffield City Council’s website.

It states Amey doesn’t grit residential pavements.