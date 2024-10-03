Sheffield Road, TInsley: Yorkshire Water explain when road next to Sheffield IKEA should reopen
Officials from the company met with Sheffield Council officers this afternoon to establish a plan for fixing the road, amid concerns over the condition of the road following the bursting of a water main, which caused the closure.
The company put out a statement this afternoon confirming their repair plans for the section of road, which it next to the Sheffield IKEA.
Yorkshire Water said: “The water main burst on Sheffield Road (A6178) has been repaired and but both sides of the carriageway remain closed until the repairs to the road surface are completed.
“A diversion remains in place, and we expect this to be fully completed and both sides of the carriageway will reopen early Saturday morning (October 5).
“We apologise for the inconvenience the closure of a section of Sheffield Road has caused.
“The burst caused significant damage to the road surface, and our teams have worked as quickly as possible to complete the repair safely and reduce disruption as much as possible.”
