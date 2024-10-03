Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Yorkshire Water has confirmed a timescale for repairs to a major Sheffield road, closed since Tuesday night.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officials from the company met with Sheffield Council officers this afternoon to establish a plan for fixing the road, amid concerns over the condition of the road following the bursting of a water main, which caused the closure.

Yorkshire Water have announced when they hope Sheffield Road Tinsley can be re-opened. Pictured are workmen at the scene carrying out repairs to a burst water main. Photo: David Kessen, National World | National World

The company put out a statement this afternoon confirming their repair plans for the section of road, which it next to the Sheffield IKEA.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yorkshire Water said: “The water main burst on Sheffield Road (A6178) has been repaired and but both sides of the carriageway remain closed until the repairs to the road surface are completed.

“A diversion remains in place, and we expect this to be fully completed and both sides of the carriageway will reopen early Saturday morning (October 5).

“We apologise for the inconvenience the closure of a section of Sheffield Road has caused.

“The burst caused significant damage to the road surface, and our teams have worked as quickly as possible to complete the repair safely and reduce disruption as much as possible.”