Sheffield Road Tinsley: Update on road which was closed following burst water main near Sheffield IKEA
Official have issued an update on the road closure on Sheffield Road, Tinsley.
Bosses at Yorkshire Water have confirmed that the water main which had burst on Tuesday night is now repaired.
But the road is still closed this morning because of concerns over the condition of the carriageway on both sides following the incident.
Traffic is being diverted again.
There were large tailbacks yesterday when the road was closed.
A meeting is now planned for today to assess what work must now be done before the road can reopen.
It is due to take place early this afternoon.
More to follow.
