Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield Road Tinsley: Update on road which was closed following burst water main near IKEA

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Official have issued an update on the road closure on Sheffield Road, Tinsley.

Bosses at Yorkshire Water have confirmed that the water main which had burst on Tuesday night is now repaired.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the road is still closed this morning because of concerns over the condition of the carriageway on both sides following the incident.

Workmen at the scene after burst water main causeS traffic chaos in Sheffield, near IKEA in Tinsley, yesterday. Photo: David Kessen, National World | National World

Traffic is being diverted again.

There were large tailbacks yesterday when the road was closed.

A meeting is now planned for today to assess what work must now be done before the road can reopen.

It is due to take place early this afternoon.

More to follow.