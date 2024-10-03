Sheffield Road Tinsley: Update on road which was closed following burst water main near Sheffield IKEA

By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 3rd Oct 2024, 08:00 GMT
Official have issued an update on the road closure on Sheffield Road, Tinsley.

Bosses at Yorkshire Water have confirmed that the water main which had burst on Tuesday night is now repaired.

But the road is still closed this morning because of concerns over the condition of the carriageway on both sides following the incident.

Workmen at the scene after burst water main causeS traffic chaos in Sheffield, near IKEA in Tinsley, yesterday. Photo: David Kessen, National WorldWorkmen at the scene after burst water main causeS traffic chaos in Sheffield, near IKEA in Tinsley, yesterday. Photo: David Kessen, National World
Workmen at the scene after burst water main causeS traffic chaos in Sheffield, near IKEA in Tinsley, yesterday. Photo: David Kessen, National World | National World

Traffic is being diverted again.

There were large tailbacks yesterday when the road was closed.

A meeting is now planned for today to assess what work must now be done before the road can reopen.

It is due to take place early this afternoon.

More to follow.

