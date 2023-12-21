Traffic came to a standstill on West Street and surrounding roads yesterday afternoon.

The police car involved in a crash with a taxi in Sheffield city centre was responding to a "concern for safety" incident, South Yorkshire Police have confirmed.

West Street and Upper Hanover Street were closed for some time on Wednesday afternoon after a police dog vehicle and a black taxi collided at the junction next to the Sheffield University tram stop.

The collision prompted a large police response, where the police car could be seen with a large dent in the side. Nearby, a black taxi could be seen with significant damage to the front of the vehicle.

A black taxi involved in the accident took significant damage.

After the incident on December 20, South Yorkshire Police said: "At 2.20pm this afternoon we received a report of a police vehicle in collision with a taxi at the Upper Hanover Street junction with Glossop Road and West Street in Sheffield.

"The police vehicle, a dog car, was responding to an incident on blue lights at the time of the collision.

"Only minor injuries have been reported and the dog is safe and well.

The side of a police dog car was damaged severely in the collision with a taxi.

"The road is currently closed pending recovery of the vehicles."

This morning, a spokesperson from South Yorkshire Police confirmed the emergency incident the officers were heading to was regarding reports of concern for the safety of a person in Sheffield.

Supertram and bus services through the area were heavily disrupted.