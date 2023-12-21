News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING

Storm Pia: Sheffield Christmas Market closed today as strong winds batter city

It leaves sellers just three full trading days left until it shuts for another year.

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 21st Dec 2023, 10:50 GMT
Updated 21st Dec 2023, 11:00 GMT
 Comment
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Sheffield Christmas Market has been closed today due to the high winds brought on by Storm Pia.

With just three sleeps to go until the final day of trading for the annual market on December 24, Sheffield City Council has had to suspend festivities due to strong winds.

Sheffield Christmas Market has been shut by the council today due to Storm Pia (December 21).Sheffield Christmas Market has been shut by the council today due to Storm Pia (December 21).
Sheffield Christmas Market has been shut by the council today due to Storm Pia (December 21).
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Steel City woke up today (December 21) to 55mph winds as Storm Pia arrived in the UK. The M1 Tinsley Viaduct is closed to high-sided vehicles and several roads have been blocked by falling trees.

The council said on its official Twitter page: "The City Centre Christmas Market is closed this morning due to the weather conditions. Look out for further updates throughout the day."

A yellow weather warning is in place for wind in many parts of the UK.

In Sheffield, the Met Office says winds of up to 55mph and heavy showers can be expected up until 12 noon.

It comes ahead of what is looking to be a blustery Christmas season, with strong winds of around 35mph and scattered showers predicted each day until December 24.

Related topics:Storm PiaCouncilSheffield City CouncilTwitterSheffieldMet Office