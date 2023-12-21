It leaves sellers just three full trading days left until it shuts for another year.

Sheffield Christmas Market has been closed today due to the high winds brought on by Storm Pia.

With just three sleeps to go until the final day of trading for the annual market on December 24, Sheffield City Council has had to suspend festivities due to strong winds.

Sheffield Christmas Market has been shut by the council today due to Storm Pia (December 21).

The Steel City woke up today (December 21) to 55mph winds as Storm Pia arrived in the UK. The M1 Tinsley Viaduct is closed to high-sided vehicles and several roads have been blocked by falling trees.

The council said on its official Twitter page: "The City Centre Christmas Market is closed this morning due to the weather conditions. Look out for further updates throughout the day."

A yellow weather warning is in place for wind in many parts of the UK.

In Sheffield, the Met Office says winds of up to 55mph and heavy showers can be expected up until 12 noon.