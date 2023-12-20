Crash at top of West Street in Sheffield city centre involving police dog car responding to emergency closes road
Traffic has come to a standstill on West Street and surrounding roads.
and live on Freeview channel 276
A crash involving a South Yorkshire Police dog car which was heading to an incident brought parts of Sheffield city centre to a standstill this afternoon.
The collision prompted a large police response at the junction of West Street and Upper Hanover Street, where a police dog vehicle has a large dent in the side.
Nearby, a black taxi can be seen with significant damage to the front of the vehicle.
South Yorkshire Police said: "At 2.20pm this afternoon we received a report of a police vehicle in collision with a taxi at the Upper Hanover Street junction with Glossop Road and West Street in Sheffield.
"The police vehicle, a dog car, was responding to an incident on blue lights at the time of the collision.
"Only minor injuries have been reported and the dog is safe and well.
"The road is currently closed pending recovery of the vehicles."
Supertram and bus services through the area have been heavily disrupted.
Yellow and Blue route trams are not operating between Shalesmoor and Cathedral as a result, and tram tickets cannot be accepted on buses due to the 52 route also being blocked.
Upper Hanover Street remains closed, other than cars turning left coming up West Street towards the university, as police cars remain on scene to deal with the incident.