Storm Pia: LIVE updates as Sheffield battered by 50mph winds with roads closed and Christmas travel at risk
A yellow weather warning is in place and Christmas travel plans may be disrupted.
A yellow weather warning is in place in Sheffield and large parts of the UK with the arrival of Storm Pia.
The Steel City woke up to winds of 55mph this morning (December 21) and strong gusts are forecast until the late afternoon.
Several roads including the M1 Tinsley Viaduct have been closed and there are warnings that Christmas travel plans may be affected today and tomorrow.
Follow our live blog as The Star updates you of how Storm Pia affects Sheffield today.
Reporter for The Star Harry Harrison took these pictures of Sheffield Christmas Market looking sadly quiet after it was closed by the council due to Storm Pia.
Sheffield Christmas Market is closed due to Storm Pia
Sheffield Christmas Market has been closed today due to the high winds brought on by Storm Pia.
With just three sleeps to go until the final day of trading for the annual market on December 24, Sheffield City Council has had to suspend festivities due to strong winds.
The council said on its official Twitter page: " The City Centre Christmas Market is closed this morning due to the weather conditions. Look out for further updates throughout the day."
Updates on crashes and fallen trees from AA Traffic
AA Traffic is warning of several crashes and fallen trees across Sheffield this morning during Storm Pia.
A car has reportedly crashed on the A6102 Norton Avenue northbound in Gleadless, with slow traffic in the area. Nearby Ridgeway Road is also seeing severe delays.
A car has reportedly crashed on the entry ramp to the M1 Southbound at J35 off the A629 Cowley Hill in Rotherham.
A tree has fallen and is partially blocking the A621 Abbeydale Road both ways between Bannerdale Road and Edgedale Road.
Ringinglow Road is blocked both ways after a tree fell on Ringinglow Road between Common Lane and Hangram Lane, with heavy traffic in the area.
Updates to follow.
Warnings over Christmas travel plans today and Friday
Road closures, crosswinds and the potential for falling trees could disrupt Christmas travel plans today (December 21) and on Friday, the Met Office has warned.
A yellow weather warning for wind is in place for Sheffield and large parts of the UK until midnight.
Stephen Dixon, a Met Office spokesperson, said in The Independent: “It is quite a wide wind warning area. Gusts are forecast quite widely to be 45-55mph, possibly 65-70mph to the east of high ground in Scotland.
“The strongest winds are likely to be found in the north and north east of Scotland including the Northern Isles, with 70-80mph in the morning.”
Already the M1 Tinsley Viaduct near J34 has been closed to high-sided vehicles and will likely lead to traffic jams in the Meadowhall Area and create delays on the motorway until it reopens.
First bus has also warned there are a number of fallen trees in the Sheffield and Rotherham areas, causing disruption.
Sheffield Council's streets ahead team, who deal with highways issues in the city, said in a statement: Storm Pia is definitely making her presence felt.
"Our teams are very busy this morning responding to reports of damaged and fallen trees. Due to the high volume of calls, we are currently prioritising any roads or footpaths that are blocked."
Meadowhall traffic warning and fallen trees as Sheffield hit by disruption due to gales
Travel to Meadowhall and using the M1 is expected to be affected today by Storm Pia.
Traffic jams are expected near Meadowhall due to the closure and the Tinsley Viaduct, at J34 of the M1.
Travel South Yorkshire has warned: "Please allow extra time for journeys around Meadowhall. Delays expected."
First bus added: "Traffic around Meadowhall is expected to be busy, services may be adjusted at short notice."
Roads closed and yellow weather warning over 55mph winds as Steel City wakes up to a storm
The Steel City has woken up to a battering this morning as Storm Pia arrives in England.
The Met Office says winds of up to 55mph and heavy showers can be expected up until 12 noon.
Several roads are shut including the M1 Tinsley Viaduct at J34 due to the risk of crosswinds.