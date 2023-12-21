Road closures, crosswinds and the potential for falling trees could disrupt Christmas travel plans today (December 21) and on Friday, the Met Office has warned.

A yellow weather warning for wind is in place for Sheffield and large parts of the UK until midnight.

Stephen Dixon, a Met Office spokesperson, said in The Independent: “It is quite a wide wind warning area. Gusts are forecast quite widely to be 45-55mph, possibly 65-70mph to the east of high ground in Scotland.

“The strongest winds are likely to be found in the north and north east of Scotland including the Northern Isles, with 70-80mph in the morning.”

Already the M1 Tinsley Viaduct near J34 has been closed to high-sided vehicles and will likely lead to traffic jams in the Meadowhall Area and create delays on the motorway until it reopens.

First bus has also warned there are a number of fallen trees in the Sheffield and Rotherham areas, causing disruption.

Sheffield Council's streets ahead team, who deal with highways issues in the city, said in a statement: Storm Pia is definitely making her presence felt.