Sheffield major incident: Huge police response to man "with weapons" as residents ordered to stay indoors
A huge cordon has been put in place around a property on Broad Street, just off Park Square roundabout.
Neighbouring roads are also affected.
The cordon has been in place for around 12 hours, with the Parkway, into and out of Sheffield, closed in both directions between Park Square roundabout and Derek Dooley Way.
A number of residents were evacuated from their homes last night, with others ordered to remain inside today while the incident is ongoing.
Some of those advised to leave their homes took shelter in the nearby Ponds Forge sports centre.
Armed police have been spotted at the scene, along with firefighters and paramedics.
South Yorkshire Police said emergency services are responding “concerns for a man inside a property, alleged to have weapons and pose a risk to himself.”
The force added: “Those within the building where the property is have been evacuated and those within the neighbouring buildings have been asked to stay indoors while officers conduct their work.”
Motorists have been urged to plan alternative routes to avoid the police cordon.
Some trams are affected.
More to follow.