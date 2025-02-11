One of the main roads into and out of Sheffield remains sealed off during this morning’s rush hour over concerns for the safety of man alleged to have access to weapons.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A huge cordon has been put in place around a property on Broad Street, just off Park Square roundabout.

Neighbouring roads are also affected.

Emergency services at the scene of an incident just off Park Square roundabout, where there are concerns over a man alleged to have weapons | Submit

The cordon has been in place for around 12 hours, with the Parkway, into and out of Sheffield, closed in both directions between Park Square roundabout and Derek Dooley Way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some of those advised to leave their homes took shelter in the nearby Ponds Forge sports centre.

Armed police have been spotted at the scene, along with firefighters and paramedics.

South Yorkshire Police said emergency services are responding “concerns for a man inside a property, alleged to have weapons and pose a risk to himself.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The force added: “Those within the building where the property is have been evacuated and those within the neighbouring buildings have been asked to stay indoors while officers conduct their work.”

Motorists have been urged to plan alternative routes to avoid the police cordon.

Some trams are affected.

More to follow.