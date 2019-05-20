John Straw

John Straw, aged 70, suffered a number of injuries including a fractured skull and bleed on the brain when he was involved in a collision with a car in Neepsend Lane, Neepsend, in January 2014.

The OAP was placed in an induced coma and spent five months in hospital, including two months in a specialist neurological unit.

Following the incident, Mr Straw instructed law firm Irwin Mitchell and his legal team has help secure a number of payments from the Motor Insurers Bureau to help him access the specialist rehabilitation and therapies he requires.

The legal team would have claimed damages from the driver’s insurance firm direct if the motorist had been traced.

Mr Straw, from Wincobank, has joined his legal team in speaking out during ‘Action for Brain Injury Week’ to raise awareness of the effect brain injuries have on people.

Kelly Lingard, a serious injury specialist at Irwin Mitchell, said: “While the physical signs of John’s very serious injuries may longer be visible they continue to have a profound effect on his life and that his family. He has made great progress but he still faces many challenges and is likely to require lifetime support.

“The hidden signs of a brain injury can often be overlooked and unfortunately misunderstood. John’s case highlights how the seriousness of such issues cannot be underestimated.

“We join him in supporting Action for Brain Injury Week and will continue to help John access the rehabilitation he requires.”

Mr Straw and his wife Denise, 65, have been married for 47 years. They had two children, five grandchildren and one great grandchild.

He worked at building merchants Pagets and was semi-retired when the collision happened.

Since the collision he suffers from behavioural problems, anxiety and fatigue.

Previously very independent, he is now reliant on his wife to look after him.

He said: “I don’t really remember much about the collision. One minute I was cycling and the next thing I remember was being in hospital.

“The last five years and coming to terms with how my life has changed has been incredibly difficult. I used to be independent and liked to do things for myself, however, now Denise has to help me with most things.

“I cannot thank her and the rest of the family for the patience and support they have shown.

“Because the collision was five years ago people assume that I am back to normal. I just hope that by speaking out people realise the symptoms of brain injuries can last long after the physical signs have gone.”