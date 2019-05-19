Boy in serious condition after being shot in Sheffield street
A teenage boy is in a serious condition in hospital after being shot in a Sheffield street.
Police were called to Spital Street, Burngreave, at around 12.10am in the early hours of this morning after a 16-year-old boy was found injured.
He was taken to hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound to his leg. His condition is described as ‘serious but stable’.
Det Chief Insp Mark Oughton, leading the investigaton, said: “Officers will remain in the area today carrying out enquiries and speaking to witnesses to ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.
“Our investigation is in the early stages and what I would ask is that anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious last night and into the early hours of this morning contacts us.”
One eyewitness said she heard a woman scream: “It’s my son, it’s my son – is he dead ?”
A police cordon has now been lifted and what appeared to be blood could be seen on the steps of a footpath near a block of flats at the junction with Spital Lane.
The woman, who lives on Spital Street but did not want to be named, said the road had become a ‘hotspot’ for crime due to no working CCTV cameras or street lighting.
In 2008, 17-year-old Tarek Chaiboub, nicknamed Gt, was shot dead in a barber's shop on the street.
The woman said: “This spot has been a hotspot for stabbings, murders and shootings since Tarek got shot in the barbers and there are no cameras or street lighting that works or is sufficient in this area.
“This is why drug dealers deal drugs openly here and also this is why violent crimes happen again and again in this same area.”
One man, who lives in a block of flats on Spital Street, said: “The most shocking thing is we're not surprised anymore."
South Yorkshire Police initially said a ‘young man’ had been shot but have now confirmed the victim was, in fact, a 16-year-old boy.
DCI Oughton said: “If you have information, please call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 quoting incident number 7 of 19 May 2019.”