Sheffield boy, 16, shot metres away from spot where another city teenager was killed in gun attack
A boy, aged 16, shot in a Sheffield street was attacked just metres away from where another city teenager was gunned down and killed.
Emergency services were alerted to the latest shooting, in Spital Lane, Burngreave, at 12.10am yesterday and found a seriously injured 16-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his leg.
He was rushed to hospital but has since been discharged.
His attacker is still at large.
In July 2008, 17-year-old Tarek Chaiboub was shot dead just metres away from where the latest shooting occurred.
Tarek, from Castledine Gardens, Wincobank, was injured in a ‘Wild West’ style shoot-out in broad daylight.
Both Tarek and his attacker drew and fired the guns they were carrying, with Tarek fatally injured.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Tarek was hunted down to Frenchie’s barbers on Spital Street - close to the crime scene cordoned off yesterday - when the S3 gang he was a member of imploded.
Nigel Junior Ramsey - known on the streets as 'The General' and who ran the younger members of the S3 gang - ordered Tarek’s assassination from his prison cell while he was serving time behind bars for another offence.
Some S3 members blamed Tarek for passing information which led to the near-fatal stabbing of another gang member.
Ramsey, of Andover Street, Burngreave; his younger brother Denzil Ramsey, of the same address; their next door neighbour Levan Menzies and friend, Michael Chattoo, of Daniel Hill Street, Upperthorpe, were found guilty of murder and jailed for a total of 110 years between them.
The year before Tarek’s murder, 16-year-old Jonathan Matondo was shot dead in Burngreave.
The teenager’s killer remains at large, but detectives believe he was killed as a result of feud between the rival S3 and S4 gangs which operated in Burngreave and Pitsmoor at that time.
Jonathan, who was a member of the S3 gang, was shot in his head on the Nottingham Cliff recreation ground close to his home on Verdon Street, Burngreave.
Detectives believe he was shot in revenge for a shooting the day before.
A man charged with his murder was found not guilty after two trials.
Anyone with information on the latest shooting should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 quoting incident number 7 of May 19.