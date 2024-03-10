A 15-year-old boy suffered life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car.

A 15-year-old boy has suffered "life-threatening injuries" after being hit by a car in Sheffield, South Yorkshire Police have said.

Emergency services were called to Ridgeway Road in the Manor Top area of the city, following 5.48pm reports of a collision involving a white Toyota Aygo and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, a 15-year-old boy, was taken to hospital in an ambulance. He sustained life-threatening injuries and remains there on Sunday.

The driver of the Toyota remained at the scene and is assisting officers with their enquiries.

The collision happened on Ridgeway Road opposite Asda supermarket and adjacent to the Manor Top tram stop. Part of Ridgeway Road was closed in both directions while emergency services responded to the incident.

The road has now fully reopened.

South Yorkshire Police have launched an investigation into the incident and are appealing for information, witnesses and dashcam footage following the incident.

Anyone able to help officers should call 101, quoting incident number 726 of March 9, 2024. You can also contact them online via the online portal, accessible here: http://www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.