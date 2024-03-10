Barnsley motorbike crash: Teenager suffers life-threatening injuries after reportedly colliding with a wall
A teenager is in hospital with life-threatening injuries sustained in a serious motorcycle crash in South Yorkshire, police have revealed.
Officers were called to Genn Lane in Worsborough, Barnsley at 7.34pm on Saturday evening to reports an off-road motorcycle had collided with a wall near the junction with Napier Mount.
The 18-year-old rider was taken to hospital in a land ambulance. He sustained life-threatening injuries and remains in the hospital in a stable condition.
Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone who saw the off-road bike before or after the collision took place. They are also appealing for relevant dashcam or doorbell footage to be submitted as well.
If you saw what happened or have information which could help, call 101 quoting incident number 845 of March 9, 2024.
You can also submit information using the online portal, accessible here: http://www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/
Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.
Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.