Sheffield 'among worst in UK' for traffic congestion - and reasons why

Residents have told of their frustration over Sheffield’s traffic congestion problems, as a survey ranked the city among the worst for traffic jams.

The study put the city eighth in the country, with residents on the city’s streets agreeing that Sheffield has a problem with the level of congestion.

And some locals feel the problem is connected to traffic lights in the city.

The study ranked Sheffield as better than cities including London and Manchester, but worse than places including Liverpool, Newcastle, Edinburgh, Glasgow and Nottingham.

Photo shows queueing traffic waiting at the Parkway, Sheffield. Photo: Alastair Ulke, National World | National World

The study, conducted by InjuryClaims.co.uk, looked at how many hours drivers spend behind the wheel each year and how much of that is lost to the ‘crawl of congestion’.

It analysed TomTom Traffix Index data to determine the total annual hours drivers spend behind the wheel in each city and how many of those hours are lost due to congestion.

The percentage of time lost was calculated by dividing the hours lost to congestion by the total driving hours, then multiplying by 100. The organisers say it gives a clearer picture of how frustrating traffic really is for drivers in each city – not just how long they drive, but how much of that drive is spent idling.

The Star went out and asked people in the city centre for their feelings on the levels of congestion on the city’s roads.

Congestion on Rockingham Street, Sheffield city centre. Pic by David Walsh.

Ann Rowbotham, of Frecheville, described it as ‘horrendous.”

She said: “It doesn't matter which main road you come into Sheffield., there's just lines and lines of traffic. Lines and lines. I don't actually drive myself while I'm here, but when I've come with people, you know, especially Ecclesall Road and in through Woodseats.”

She said she thought it was worse in Sheffield than other places.

Geoffrey Holmes, from Stannington, said he thought there were parts of the city which were very poor.

He said: “Going on Penistone Road, for instance, in the evening, out toward Oughtibridge, and that way is very congested. Sometimes it can take 10 minutes to traverse a very small distance.

“But when we come into town, we tend to park, as we have done today, in Eldon Street, so we don't tend to use the big roads into Sheffield and we just walk most of it.

“We used to live in Birmingham and Derby and they were a nightmare just the same as here. I don't think there's any difference, really.”

Ray Logan, from Stannington, said: “Congestion, one-way systems, I don't think everybody understands them entirely, but yes, I think it could be improved. As I say, you've only got to look around.

“People tend to park their cars away from the city centre and then catch public transport.”

Christine Frankson, of High Green, said she thought it was very bad, particularly at peak times.

“I mean, I travel to a friend's house and I live at High Green and she lives at Dore, and it can take anything between three quarters of an hour and two hours to get there, depending on the time of day, so I do think there's certain times when it's ridiculous.”

She felt that the traffic lights were part of the problem, and felt they were not always in sync, causing a lot of backing up of traffic.

She said: “If you've come down from, say, Grenoside, there's, I don't know how many sets of lights there are, but if one or two are out of sync, you just get blocks going back and back and back.”

Evie Mills, from Broomhall, agrees traffic lights are a problem.

She told the The Star: “I think at certain times of day the traffic congestion is really bad around Sheffield, especially on the ring road and where there's loads of traffic lights, and they don't align properly, so you just end up stopping all the time and it's really difficult to follow it round.”

Sheffield Council was approached for comment.

The top 10, with the per cent of hours lost to congestion was: 1st Belfast 45.73; 2nd London 43.79; 3rd Leicester 41.8; 4th Bristol 41.59; 5th Hull 41.04; 6th Birmingham 40.63; 7th Manchester 40.18; 8th Sheffield 39.58; 9th Edinburgh 38.54; 10th Glasgow 37.82;