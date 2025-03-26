Sheffield motorists are set to face more disruption to trips across the Pennines - with a major road set to close for a weekend.

National Highways has announced plans to close the M67 motorway over the first weekend in April, forcing traffic heading from Sheffield to Manchester and Liverpool to divert across more minor roads.

The diversions are being put in place so that pairs of huge steel beams with a combined weight of more than 250 tonnes can be installed in the next major phase of a £23 million National Highways project to replace a motorway bridge.

The site of the M67 roadworks which will affect journeys transpennine journeys from Sheffield to Manchester. Photo: National Highways | National Highways

The ageing St Anne’s Road bridge, in Denton, crosses the M67 and is being replaced due to long-term safety concerns. The new bridge will allow unrestricted access for all road users at the location, including eastbound access to the M67.

The closure will be in place from 9pm on Friday, April 4 to 5am on Monday, April 7- with the motorway shut between junction 1A at Denton and junction three at Hyde during these times.

Drivers travelling between Manchester (M60) and the A57 Snake Pass and A628 Woodhead Pass will be able to follow a signed diversion running north of the M67 between junction 24 of the M60 and Mottram-in-Longdendale - using the A635 and A6018 via Ashton-under-Lyne and Stalybridge.

Map shows the area affected and the diversion | National Highways

Drivers on longer through journeys can also consider using the alternative M62 trans-Pennine route between Manchester and Leeds.

Mangat Bansal, National Highways’ Programme Delivery Manager, said: “This final weekend closure will allow our teams to safely install the eight steel beams which will carry the new bridge across the motorway.

“It is imperative we keep the travelling public and our workforce safe. To achieve this, we need to close the motorway for the weekend to allow for the heavy machinery needed to undertake this work to be brought in.

“We always strive to minimise disruption, although regretfully delays to journeys are expected. We therefore advise everyone to plan before they travel and allow extra time. We apologise for any inconvenience this work will cause and thank people for their support and patience while we continue our work.”

The latest phase in the project follows final demolition works of the old bridge at the end of last year.

