Burton Street bus gate Neepsend: Fines and cameras situation at new Sheffield bus gate explained
Sheffield Council brought the new facility into operation in at Neepsend on November 21 last year, with some motorists raising concerns over possible fines.
It runs from from Burton Road, through the Rutland Road junction to Neepsend Lane.
In the opposite direction, approaching from Rutland Road, the bus gate comes into effect after Percy Street.
The Star filed a Freedom of Information Request asking for details of fines at the site since it was brought in.
Sheffield Council came back to state that there were so far no fines have been issued - and that there are no cameras on the site to catch vehicles on film or video.
It stated: “The bus gate in question is not one currently enforced by camera, i.e. 0 fines have been issued so far.”
The Star has now approached Sheffield Council to ask if there are any plans to introduce cameras to the site in the future.
Bus gates have been a source of controversy among motorists, with several in operation across the city.
The Star recently revealed how the bus gate at Arundel Gate took over £1.8m in fines last year.
Complaints by angry motorists over bus gates in the city have included accusations that the council is anti-motorist, with some claiming that they are deterring people from going into the city centre.
But Sheffield City Council’s director of operational services Tom Smith explained that bus gates improved bus journey times and cut air pollution, when the Furnival Gate and Arundel Gate gates were approved last year.
