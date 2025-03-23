Work on a new supertram station is set to start next week - along with major track works.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Construction workers will start work on Saturday March 29 to begin a new tram train station at Magna, which will be the latest stop on the network when it is completed later in the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will eventually pick up passengers on the line from Meadowhall to Parkgate, in Rotherham.

But it will meant that tram train services will not operate between Meadowhall South, Rotherham Central and Parkgate on Saturdays from 5pm from Saturday March 29 until winter 2025.

New tram-stop: A new platform will be in place between Meadowhall and Rotherham

A dedicated tram replacement bus service, TT1, will serve affected stops between Meadowhall South and Parkgate during Saturday evenings. All valid tram and multi-modal tickets will be accepted for travel. Customers can buy their ticket in advance using the TSY Mobile app or from a tram conductor. A limited range of tickets will also be sold on board the Supertram replacement bus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And on the same date, rail replacement work will start between Birley Lane and Sheffield Road, in Sheffield.

Tram bosses say the new rails will give passengers a more comfortable journey, reduce noise, and reduce the risk of unplanned closures on the network.

They will start near Birley Lane tram stop for three days, from Saturday 29 to Monday 31 March 2025, and then on Sheffield Road near to Birley Moor Road tram stop from Tuesday 1 to Sunday 13 April 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During this time, the Blue route will operate from Malin Bridge to Birley Lane only. Birley Moor Road, Hackenthorpe, Donetsk Way, Moss Way, Crystal Peaks, Beighton/Drakehouse, Waterthorpe, Westfield and Halfway tram stops will not be served.

Replacement work is set to take place on the tram tracks at Birley Lane. Photo: Google | Google

Throughout the works, the Blue route between Malin Bridge and Birley Lane will operate at a normal frequency of up to every 12 minutes.

Officials say the works won’t affect any other tram routes. Tram replacement bus services, BL1 and BL2, will serve affected stops between Birley Lane and Halfway. All valid tram and multi-modal tickets will be accepted for travel. Customers can buy their ticket in advance using the TSY Mobile app or from a tram conductor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A SYMCA spokesperson, said: “This new phase of network improvement works and the exciting work to open a new Tram Train station at Magna are part of SYMCA’s ongoing investment in Supertram.

“Some of these works will require changes to tram services. However, by scheduling works at times when the tram network has lower passenger numbers, and providing high quality replacement bus services, we hope to minimise any passenger and traffic disruption and keep people moving while this work progresses.

“By investing in the Supertram system, we’re increasing the longevity of the region’s tram network and ensuring the safe operation of this popular service for generations to come.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest programme of works follows the approval of a Supertram Business Plan at the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority Board March 18, which saw a commitment to invest over £110m by 2027.