'Selfish' van driver scrapes two cars at once while parking at Northern General Hospital
The irritated driver says he has footage of the moment the “selfish” van driver cut into a space at the Sheffield hospital at 10.30am on December 11.
However, the white van judged it poorly and managed to badly scratch the two neighbouring cars at once.
Footage shared with The Star (above) shows the van trying to back out of the space, resulting in a teeth-gritting squeal of metal on metal.
The footage comes from a man who says it was filmed by his father, who was on his way to an appointment saw the van cut in ahead of several other cars waiting for the spot at the Northern General Hospital.
He told The Star: “My father said the van driver got out and claimed he would leave a note on the two cars’ windows, but when he came back there were no notes and the van was gone.
“My father left his own notes saying to get in touch. One of the drivers contacted him back, but the other hasn’t.
“I want to share the video so if the other driver sees it they know to get in touch and I can show them who did it.”
If any driver believes their car was scraped at around 10.30am on December 11, contact The Star by emailing [email protected]