A woman aged nearly 90 was taken to hospital after a crash which closed a busy South Yorkshire road for hours.

South Yorkshire Police and the Yorkshire Ambulance Service were sent to the scene after the incident near the junction of Ryton Road and the A57, in Anston, last night (Tuesday).

The road was closed for around three hours, with officers sealing the road off while they and ambulance crews worked at the scene.

The junction of Ryton Road and the A57, at Anston | Google

Police said that a woman aged 87 was taken to hospital after two cars had crashed, with the collision happening just before 8pm.

Officers today issued a statement on the incident, which was on the outskirts of Rotherham.

They said: “We were called just before 8pm yesterday (December 17) to reports of a two vehicle road traffic collision on Ryton Road in Anston.

“It is reported that a white Vauxhall Mokka and a black Hyundai Tucson were involved in a collision.

“Emergency services attended and an 87-year-old woman was taken to hospital with injuries which are not believed to be life threatening or life altering.

“A closure was in place for a period of time to allow for the road to be cleared and was reopened again shortly after 11pm.”

Yorkshire Ambulance Service confirmed a patient was taken to hospital.

They said in a statement: “We received an emergency call at 7.55pm last night (Tuesday 17 December) to report a road traffic collision involving two vehicles on Ryton Road, Anston.

“One ambulance was dispatched to the scene and one patient was conveyed to Rotherham Hospital.”