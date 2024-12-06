Council draws up plans to fine residents who do not put recycling in the correct bin

A new policy in Rotherham could see residents issued fines if they repeatedly fail to sort their recycling into the right bins.

The policy, drawn up by Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council (RMBC), aims to improve recycling rates, and cut the costs associated with improper waste disposal.

Contamination rates in recycling bins have become a significant issue, with 18 per cent of glass, cans, and plastics, and 15 per cent of paper and card being mixed with non-recyclable materials.

It costs RMBC an estimated £300,373 in additional disposal fees and a loss of £886,299 in recycling income per year.

Under the new policy, the council will introduce a “traffic light” system for tagging contaminated bins.

Residents whose recycling bins are found to be contaminated will receive a warning with a yellow tag on the first offence. If contamination continues, a second offence will result in an orange tag and a letter warning of a potential fixed penalty notice. A third instance will trigger a red tag, accompanied by a fixed penalty notice, which could carry a fine.

Fixed penalty notices issued can vary depending on offence, but will usually cost between £80 to £400. If the fine is not paid, the receiver could end up in court and be faced with a conviction and fine that could cost up to £2,500.

Residents who dispute a contamination tag on their bins and claim their collection was missed will face further checks. The council’s waste management software will be used to verify whether the bin was missed or if it was tagged for contamination.

Under the new policy, the council’s enforcement team will also investigate where complaints are made about bins being left on the kerbside past 7pm on collection day – and will consider enforcement action if the bin is not removed.

RMBC says it will work on improving communication with residents to help them understand what can and cannot be recycled. Educational campaigns through local media, digital tools, and outreach programs will focus on reducing contamination and encouraging better waste sorting.

A pilot of the new enforcement system will begin in two areas, which are yet to be identified, in April 2025, alongside a public consultation.

If successful, the policy could help meet the council’s recycling target of 45 per cent, reduce waste management costs, and ensure that recyclable materials are properly processed.