This video shows the shocking moment an HGV driver is caught typing two-handed on a tablet or laptop while at the wheel in South Yorkshire.

In a separate incident, the driver of a Ford Focus was seen using both hands to text on their mobile phone.

The alarming footage was released following a crackdown on dangerous driving, during which motorists were seen watching TV on their tablets and mobiles, swerving on the hard shoulder and even eating cereal at the wheel.

This is the moment an HGV driver was caught typing two-handed at the wheel in South Yorkshire. It was one of more than 100 offences recorded by police in the space of just five days | National Highways/South Yorkshire Police

In South Yorkshire, officers patrolling the M1, M18 and A1 stopped 215 vehicles in the space of five days and found 30 drivers using their mobile phones, 31 not wearing a seatbelt, 13 not in proper control of their vehicle, 21 inappropriately using the hard shoulder and four driving in the outside lane in a prohibited vehicle.

Another four drivers were dealt with for having no insurance, three for driving through a red X and three for having an insecure load, with 106 offences recorded in total.

The offences in South Yorkshire were captured as part of Operation Tramline, for which National Highways provided South Yorkshire Police and five other forces in Yorkshire and the North East with HGV cabs to patrol motorways and A roads in the region during November and December.

Operation Tramlines has been running since 2015 to tackle dangerous driving before it leads to a fatality or serious injury.

When drivers are spotted from the HGV cab flouting the rules of the road, officers in a separate police vehicle are alerted to pull the vehicle over and take the necessary enforcement action, ranging from warnings to fixed penalty notices, court summons or arrest.

Nicola Clayton, National Highways' regional safety programme manager for Yorkshire and the North East, said: “The number of people found not wearing their seatbelt or using their mobile phone and other devices while driving is quite alarming.

“By lending these cabs to the police forces to patrol the motorways and A roads in our region, we aim to help make all of our roads safer by raising awareness and encouraging motorists to consider their driving behaviour.”