A councillor says Sheffield is being treated like a “second class city” after plans to upgrade its railway lines to electric were paused “yet again” by the Government.

The Department for Transport announced on July 8 that the next phase of a plan to electrify the Midland Main Line from London to Sheffield via Leicester has been “paused.”

It leaves Sheffield as one of the only UK cities without electrified rail services, and after the plan was last paused in 2015, it has moved at a glacial pace.

The upgrade has so far reached Wigston, south of Leicester and 50 miles from Sheffield. The full plan was originally expected to be completed by the early 2030s.

Without electrification, trains running from London to Sheffield are either wholly diesel engines or switch from electric to diesel part way.

The works are also intended to improve infrastructure and help trains run more smoothly and reduce carbon emissions.

The decision has been met with dismay by railway groups and business heads, who in an open letter today (July 14) have called it a “shovel ready project” that will cost the creation of nearly 5,000 jobs and up to £70m of taxpayers money.

‘Sheffield is being treated like a second class city’

Sheffield’s City Council’s group spokesperson for the transport committee, Ian Horner [Lib Dem], said this has led to Sheffield being supplied with “second hand trains” from other lines that have made the switch to full electric.

Councillor Ian Horner, centre, says Sheffield is being treated like a “second class city “ after again losing out on a major railway development.

He said: “We’re being treated as a second class city.

“Sheffield has been underinvested for years, given second hand trains and asked to stick with dual voltage models.

“The fact of the matter is it is the second time Labour have kicked the Midland Main Line can down the road.”

Councillor Horner said the cost of pausing the project is the lost momentum from losing engineers and specialists that were ready to begin that will now leave for other projects.

He said: “One of the reasons electrification is so expensive in Britain is because we keep pausing it.

“We keep losing engineers who were working on electrification projects until they are paused and then go to other projects like the Trans Pennine upgrade.

“West Yorkshire is getting lots of money and we keep getting short changed.

“It’s up to everybody, including local MPs, to raise it with the Government and say it’s not good enough.

“We’re already not getting new trams for another seven years.

“There’s something called the ‘sparks effect’ - the evidence shows the level of business shoots up with electrification of the train line and making it reliable, faster and smoother.

“There are already quite a few people in Sheffield who drive to Doncaster so they can get the train to London from there instead.”

Mayor of South Yorkshire Oliver Coppard said Sheffield is now “the only major UK city without electrified rail services.” Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire | Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

‘The only major UK city without electrified rail services’

South Yorkshire’s Mayor Oliver Coppard also condemned the pause, saying Sheffield was now “the only major UK city without electrified rail services.”

He said: “We were told HS2 would come to Sheffield. That was cancelled. Now electrification of Midland Main Line is being paused. All we’re asking for is a fair deal.

“I’ve raised my concerns directly with the government, and I’ll keep doing so. South Yorkshire deserves a modern, reliable, and sustainable transport network - and I won’t stop fighting for it.”

The Star has been contacted by several railway groups voicing their anger at the shelving.

Phil Mortimer, of railway group Truck Train, called the decision “a disaster for the Sheffield city region” and said it suggested “a lack of co-ordination between Network Rail, the DfT and East Midlands Trains.”

Andrew Dyson, of Railfuture Yorkshire, said: “Electrification from London has almost reached Leicester, on time and on budget, but the highly skilled teams working on the project now face being disbanded. Many trained engineers may be lost to the rail industry forever.

“Successive governments of all political persuasions have delivered ‘boom and bust’ policies which inevitably lead to an unnecessary waste of taxpayers’ money.

“It seems South Yorkshire is once again the poor relation when it comes to transport infrastructure investment.”

The DfT said it would "keep the potential for full electrification of the route under review".