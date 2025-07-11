Sheffield: Prominent office block in struggling part of city could be turned into 40 flats
An ambitious new proposal has been sent to Sheffield City Council, putting forward plans to convert two floors of Commercial House, next to Ponds Forge on Commercial Street, into 40 new flats.
Developers are proposing to turn the first and second floors of the former office building - above businesses like the Extra Life Gaming Lounge - into residential properties, with replacements of all windows, new ground floor access on Jew Lane and demolition of a small area of the first floor to extend the lightwell for internal facing flats.
A planning document says: “Within this built environment exist a variety of uses, many of which are retail and other commercial activities as may be expected in a city centre location. However, a broader mix does exist including the leisure uses of the adjacent Ponds Forge Sports Centre, and several nearby buildings which are vacant and/or in poor states of repair, including a number of vacant commercial units on the ground floor of Commercial House itself.
“This reflects the fact that the site sits on the periphery of the main centre of activity in Sheffield city centre.
“The site is highly accessible by public, active and sustainable modes of travel, with high frequency bus and Supertram services in its immediate proximity and Sheffield railway station within short walking distance.
“All habitable rooms in the proposed apartments will benefit from existing, new and/or enhanced windows. The submitted plans confirm that all units are designed to ensure adequate natural light in accordance with the GPDO criteria.”
If approved, waste will be deposited and collected from Jew Lane, which developers say will not affect the appearance of the area and help ‘remedy ongoing anti-social behaviour in the vicinity’ with the installation of new CCTV cameras and further activity in the area.
Similar proposals have also been put forward for the development of a new structure on neighbouring King Street, which would include a number of residential units, a gymnasium, cinema, gymnasium and ground floor retail units added through the construction of a multi-storey building.
The public consultation period for the King Street proposal has ended, with a decision set to be made by August 21 - though the surrounding Castlegate area is facing a number of ongoing problems.
Recently Department, a food hall built out of the former Kommune spot, announced its closure only two months after its opening and the area is blighted by shuttered shops including Wilko, a Co-op supermarket, Patriot Games, Cooplands bakers and Poundland.
However, investments do continue on nearby Haymarket, as a cafe called Coffee Rules is under construction between Shipleys Amusements and Heron Foods. Coffee Rules already has several outlets in Manchester.
It is unclear what impact new housing will have, though Department cited ‘low footfall’ as a major contributor to the business’ failure and an influx of new residents may help improve the ongoing situation.
The Commercial House proposal continues: “The proposals represent a sustainable and beneficial re-use of an existing office building within a highly accessible city centre location, contributing to housing delivery without generating adverse impacts.
“It is therefore respectfully requested that Prior Approval be granted by Sheffield City Council in accordance with the provisions of the GPDO.”
