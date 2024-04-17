Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Emergency services have revealed the cause of a fire which caused traffic chaos on Sheffield’s ring road.

Prince of Wales Road was closed between Sheffield Parkway and Darnall in both directions yesterday evening, while South Yorkshire Police and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue crews dealt with what bus company officials had described as a police incident.

The operator First had to divert its 18 and 18a services during the incident.

A fire service spokesman said firefighters now believed the cause of the fire to have been ‘accidental’.

A spokesman said the service had sent a fire engine from Parkway Fire Station to deal with the incident, after they received an emergency call at 6.10pm to Halsall Road, Darnall, which joins Prince of Wales Road nearly half a mile from Sheffield Parkway.

Crews donned breathing apparatus and used two hoses to put out a blazing car, which was described as ‘well alight’.