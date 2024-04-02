Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This was the scene in the early hours of this morning, after a high profile building in Sheffield caught fire.

Firefighters from South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue were on the scene in Chapeltown for more than four hours after the derelict building known locally as 'the old orphanage', on Lane End, blazed.

The video, taken by a passenger in a car nearby, shows the building ablaze, with emergency services on the scene dealing with what is understood to be a suspected arson attack.

The fire in Chapeltown, Sheffield, at Lane End. Picture: Submitted

Flames can be seen leaping from the roof.

The fire service said in a statement: "Several fire crews from Tankersley, Elm Lane, Rivelin, Central and Parkway stations were called out to a deliberate fire in a derelict building at 11.55pm on Lane End, Sheffield.