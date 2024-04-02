Watch: Video of fire shows well known building near Chapeltown, Sheffield, ablaze in early hours
This was the scene in the early hours of this morning, after a high profile building in Sheffield caught fire.
Firefighters from South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue were on the scene in Chapeltown for more than four hours after the derelict building known locally as 'the old orphanage', on Lane End, blazed.
The video, taken by a passenger in a car nearby, shows the building ablaze, with emergency services on the scene dealing with what is understood to be a suspected arson attack.
Flames can be seen leaping from the roof.
The fire service said in a statement: "Several fire crews from Tankersley, Elm Lane, Rivelin, Central and Parkway stations were called out to a deliberate fire in a derelict building at 11.55pm on Lane End, Sheffield.
"The crews left the scene at 4.05am."