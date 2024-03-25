Watch more of our videos on Shots!

"I was horrified on Friday night - when I saw a car lose control in Sheffield and roll over three times before hitting a wall.

"When I saw the crash outside Norfolk Park on Friday night, I feared someone may have been killed.

"The car had gone out of control, rolled over, and crashed into a wall in what was a terrifying incident.

"The car ended up on its side against a wall at the junction of Norfolk Road and Granville Road, just yards from the entrance to Norfolk Park on Friday night.

"Me and my son ran to the scene to try to help the man in the vehicle, after seeing what had happened.

"But after we had managed to help the driver from the car, fearing for his safety, the man who we had rescued fled, despite blood coming from a head wound.

"We had seen smoke and were fearful the car could catch fire, so we rushed to try to help.

"The crash had left the car on its side, so we climbed up to the passenger side window to help the man from the car.

"He was stuck in the car - we couldn't leave him there. He was bleeding from his head, and he didn't look like he had any shoes on, but he ran away.

"The car had rolled several times before it came to a stop against a wall. Someone could have been killed if there had been a child or an elderly person walking past. But our thoughts were we had to find out if anyone was injured, as we were first on the scene.

"My first thought was 'I hope no one has died, because it was a major accident', and then how were we going to get him out."

South Yorkshire Police and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue were both called to the scene, just after 10pm on Friday night.

Two fire engines from Sheffield Central Fire Station attended, with the crews making the scene safe.

They were on the scene for just over 20 minutes.