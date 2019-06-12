Police probe continues into death of motorcyclist in Sheffield crash
A police investigation is continuing today into the death of a motorcyclist who died after hitting a road sign in Sheffield.
The 22-year-old, who has not yet been named, died after a collision on Oldfield Lane, Stannington, last Saturday night.
Emergency services were alerted to the incident at around 11.45pm and the motorcyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
He died two days later.
Officers investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision want to hear from witnesses or anyone who saw the red and white trial type bike before it hit the road sign.
Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 984 of June 8.