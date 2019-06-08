Search continues for Barnsley man wanted over criminal damage
Detectives in Barnsley are still continuing their hunt for a man wanted in connection with a break-in during which criminal damage was caused.
Jonathan Osbourne, 26, is wanted by South Yorkshire Police in connection with the break-in at a woman's house on April 16.
Since the break-in the woman is reported to have continued being threatened and intimidated.
Police believe Osbourne, who is known as ‘Jonny’, could hold vital information and as such are re-issuing an appeal for information on his whereabouts.
Osbourne is known to spend time in the Stairfoot and Wombwell areas of Barnsley and also has links to Skegness.
He is described as being slim, around 5ft 9ins with short brown hair.
T/Detective Inspector Stuart Hall, investigating, said: “This incident was extremely unpleasant and has left a woman feeling threatened and afraid.
“My team of officers are working hard to find Osbourne and our enquiries are continuing.
“If you have any information at all - however minor you think it may be – please get in touch. We need the help of the Barnsley community and beyond to find him.”
After police first issued the appeal for information on his whereabouts in May, Osbourne began taunting the force on Facebook.
He criticised them over the choice of photograph used in the appeal.
If you see Jonathan Osbourne please do not approach him, call 999 and report it immediately.
If you know where he might be call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 718 of April 28.
Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.