Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A medical update regarding the 77-year-old woman injured in a serious crash in Sheffield on Wednesday has been provided today.

It was initially reported the woman, who was one of five patients involved in a serious crash on Occupation Lane in Hackenthorpe on April 10, had suffered “potentially life-changing” injuries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson from South Yorkshire Police contacted The Star on Thursday, April 11, to confirm the woman’s injuries have now been reclassified and are now being treated as “non-life-threatening or life-changing”.

The junction of Occupation Lane and Birley Spa Lane in Hackenthorpe, Sheffield. A 77-year-old woman was injured in crash between a Citroen C3 Desire and a BMW X1.

The cordon in place at the crash site near the junction of Occupation Lane and Birley Spa Lane yesterday has also been lifted.

Yesterday, The Star reported the road had been closed after a crash involving a grey Citroen C3 Desire and an orange BMW X1.

The Yorkshire Ambulance Service confirmed they treated five patients: two were discharged at the scene; two were transported to the Northern General Hospital; and one other was transported to Sheffield Children’s Hospital.