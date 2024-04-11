Occupation Lane crash: Police issue update on 77-year-old injured in serious crash on Sheffield estate

Three people were transported to hospital after the crash in Hackenthorpe, Sheffield on Wednesday.
Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 11th Apr 2024, 12:06 BST
A medical update regarding the 77-year-old woman injured in a serious crash in Sheffield on Wednesday has been provided today.

It was initially reported the woman, who was one of five patients involved in a serious crash on Occupation Lane in Hackenthorpe on April 10, had suffered “potentially life-changing” injuries.

A spokesperson from South Yorkshire Police contacted The Star on Thursday, April 11, to confirm the woman’s injuries have now been reclassified and are now being treated as “non-life-threatening or life-changing”.

The junction of Occupation Lane and Birley Spa Lane in Hackenthorpe, Sheffield. A 77-year-old woman was injured in crash between a Citroen C3 Desire and a BMW X1.The junction of Occupation Lane and Birley Spa Lane in Hackenthorpe, Sheffield. A 77-year-old woman was injured in crash between a Citroen C3 Desire and a BMW X1.
The junction of Occupation Lane and Birley Spa Lane in Hackenthorpe, Sheffield. A 77-year-old woman was injured in crash between a Citroen C3 Desire and a BMW X1.

The cordon in place at the crash site near the junction of Occupation Lane and Birley Spa Lane yesterday has also been lifted.

Yesterday, The Star reported the road had been closed after a crash involving a grey Citroen C3 Desire and an orange BMW X1.

The Yorkshire Ambulance Service confirmed they treated five patients: two were discharged at the scene; two were transported to the Northern General Hospital; and one other was transported to Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

Four ambulances were dispatched to the scene, as well as two fire and rescue crews and numerous police resources.

