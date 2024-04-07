Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A sign has appeared in a Sheffield memorial garden warning visitors that ‘unofficial’ tributes to loved ones will be removed ahead of the ‘grass cutting season’.

Kim Cave, aged 60, has been visiting Hutcliffe Wood Garden of Remembrance, off Hutcliffe Wood Road, Beauchief, for almost 30 years where her family have a memorial bench and two plaques paying tribute to three loved ones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But when she visited the council-run memorial garden on Friday April 5, she was shocked to find notices alerting visitors to the upcoming removal of ‘unofficial memorials’. She believes they were not there when she last visited, on Mother’s Day, March 10.

A notice has warned visitors at Hutcliffe Wood Garden of Remembrance that all 'unofficial memorials' will be removed to 'enhance' the look of the area. Chesterfield resident Kim Cave regularly maintains a plant pot next to her family's £1,500 memorial bench and believes it does not harm the appearance of the garden.

Kim, who lives in Chesterfield, said the wording of the notice was “brutal”, and “catching people at a really fragile time”.

She said: “It is absolutely brutal and appalling. You don't go to a garden of remembrance for a fun time, you go as an act of remembrance.

“You’re going to remember an anniversary of some kind, a birthday, the date of their death, or the date they got married.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s bad enough for people who are going to remember elderly adults who have lived their life. What parents of children there would be feeling when they see the notice I don’t even want to start imagining.

“We go every couple of months, but some people might only go once or twice a year if you don't live locally. How are you expected to know that your belongings are going to be binned if you haven't been?”

Kim Cave has been paying tribute to loves ones at Hutcliffe Wood Garden of Remembrance in Sheffield for almost 30 years

The notice, which is signed by the bereavement services manager at Sheffield City Council, says all unofficial tributes will be removed “in all areas of the gardens” after Monday April 8. This is to “enhance the look of the area and to keep the grounds maintenance staff safe”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It suggests that visitors instead place cut flowers on the grass when remembered loved ones, which will be removed “periodically when necessary”.

Official memorials can be purchased through the council. A previous price list which was out of date as of March 31 showed prices for a plaque started at £230, while a vase block memorial started at £600.

It is not clear whether this is a permanent move, or if it will just take place over the ‘grass cutting season’ - but Kim says she has never heard of this in almost three decades of visiting the garden.

Several notices have been put up in the remembrance garden by bereavement services at Sheffield City Council.

Kim’s family recently paid £1,500 to replace a memorial bench they had previously had for around 25 years. Beside the bench they have placed a ceramic pot where they neatly plant seasonal flowers to grow throughout the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They also have a plastic planter to hold cut flowers in front of two plaques.

“At the end of the day, people have paid quite a lot of money to have either these plaques or benches,” Kim said. “We don't own that land on which it is placed, but I think people expect to be allowed to place something that they wish to because of the fact that they've paid for those things.

“I don't think there's any issue with anybody saying the health and safety of those staff needs to be protected. Therefore give us guidance as to what is right and what is wrong - don't just check everybody's stuff away.”