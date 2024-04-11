£20million mega project to transform Stocksbridge town centre approved

How the new Stocksbridge building will look

The mega project will deliver a “striking landmark anchor building” on a regenerated Manchester Road, between Johnson Street and a former factory shop.

The plan is to demolish the existing buildings – Stocksbridge Library, The Bridge community shop, St. Luke’s Charity Shop and Best Solicitors – to make way for a new, three-storey building comprising a new community hub comprising a public library, community space, classrooms, cafe and office space.

This is part of a £24.1million mega Stocksbridge Town Deal project – the investment was approved by the Department for Levelling Up Housing and Communities in December 2022.

The masterplan for the town also includes an attractive new Town Square and car parking as well as major improvements to the currently rundown precinct area with new shopfronts and paving.

Previously it was said if approved, work could start in the spring or summer of this year.

Since the plans were submitted, a number of questions have been raised about the project.

As the Local Democracy Reporting Service reported in January, at a finance committee meeting Cllr Marieanne Elliot was disappointed to hear that work to develop the Upper Don Trail for walkers and cyclists has been shelved from plans.

Also, she questioned the transparency of decisions taken by the Stocksbridge Town Deal Board, which is spearheading the projects.

In February, a petition was launched protesting “the actions of the board” too and it urged Sheffield Council “to insist on the full publication of all business cases and reports for all active and paused projects”.

It demanded “a complete review of representation, governance and transparency of the board to ensure compliance with government guidance and city council policy”.