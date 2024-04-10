Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An elderly woman has been seriously injured in a crash in Sheffield, emergency services have confirmed.

It is reported a grey Citroen C3 Desire and an orange BMW X1 were involved in a collision on Occupation Lane in Hackenthorpe, Sheffield, shortly before 12pm today (April 10).

South Yorkshire Police have confirmed a 77-year-old woman sustained “potentially life-changing injuries” and has been taken to hospital.

The junction of Occupation Lane and Birley Spa Lane in Hackenthorpe, Sheffield. A 77-year-old woman has suffered potentially "life-changing" injuries in a crash here on April 10.

Emergency services remain at the scene and a section of Occupation Lane remains closed, near the junction with Birley Spa Lane, as police officer complete their work.

South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue confirmed they had crews attend from Birley and Parkway - leaving a total of three casualties, including the 77-year-old woman, in the care of the Yorkshire Ambulance Service (YAS).

YAS have been contacted by The Star for any further information.