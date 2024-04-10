Breaking

Elderly woman, 77, suffers 'potentially life-changing' injuries in serious crash in Hackenthorpe, Sheffield

Emergency services remain on Occupation Lane this afternoon as police officers continue to investigate the accident.
Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 10th Apr 2024, 14:55 BST
An elderly woman has been seriously injured in a crash in Sheffield, emergency services have confirmed.

It is reported a grey Citroen C3 Desire and an orange BMW X1 were involved in a collision on Occupation Lane in Hackenthorpe, Sheffield, shortly before 12pm today (April 10).

South Yorkshire Police have confirmed a 77-year-old woman sustained “potentially life-changing injuries” and has been taken to hospital.

The junction of Occupation Lane and Birley Spa Lane in Hackenthorpe, Sheffield. A 77-year-old woman has suffered potentially "life-changing" injuries in a crash here on April 10.The junction of Occupation Lane and Birley Spa Lane in Hackenthorpe, Sheffield. A 77-year-old woman has suffered potentially "life-changing" injuries in a crash here on April 10.
The junction of Occupation Lane and Birley Spa Lane in Hackenthorpe, Sheffield. A 77-year-old woman has suffered potentially "life-changing" injuries in a crash here on April 10.

Emergency services remain at the scene and a section of Occupation Lane remains closed, near the junction with Birley Spa Lane, as police officer complete their work.

South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue confirmed they had crews attend from Birley and Parkway - leaving a total of three casualties, including the 77-year-old woman, in the care of the Yorkshire Ambulance Service (YAS).

YAS have been contacted by The Star for any further information.

This incident followsa an earlier, unrelated collision on Abbeydale Road in Sheffield. South Yorkshire Police confirmed to The Star the incident was “damage only” without injuries - no further information could be provided.

