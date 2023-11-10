Northern have also altered the capacity of off-peak services between Doncaster and Leeds and services between Leeds and Carlisle.

An evening rail service between Huddersfield and Sheffield will be scrapped by Northern as part of timetable changes in December.

The operator is making a small number of changes to reflect the demand in the winter months, including removing the 5.51pm train between Huddersfield and Sheffield from the timetable.

Kerry Peters, regional director for Northern, said: "Whilst the overwhelming majority of our services remain ‘as is’ – customers should double check any regular journeys they make – especially those with short connections."

Northern Rail have confirmed the 5.51pm service between Huddersfield and Sheffield has been scrapped as part of wider timetable changes in December. (Photos courtesy of Northern)

For more information about individual stations, customers should use the ‘Check My Timetable’ feature on the Northern website at: http://www.northernrailway.co.uk/check-my-timetable

The changes will come into effect on December 10, 2023, along with the rest of the National Rail network. Most services from Northern will remain unaffected.

Elsewhere in Yorkshire, off-peak services between Doncaster and Leeds will be reduced from four to three carriages. These additional carriages will be added to peak-time services between Knottingley and Leeds, with extra carriages and an additional stop at Outwood; while some services between Bradford and Ilkley, Skipton and Leeds will run with three carriages instead of four.