Council to agree to close Penistone, Cawthorne and Stocksbridge roads for weekend motor rally

Roads through Penistone, Cawthorne, Wortley and Stocksbridge are set to close for a motor rally to take place next month.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield and Hallamshire Motor Club has requested the closures in order for a road rally to take place on Sunday 10 December.

Barnsley Council is set to approve the closures at their next cabinet meeting on November 15.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There will be 120 competitors in the event, and a council spokesperson said the impact on residents and businesses will be ‘carefully considered’.

More than 50 roads may be affected

Councillor James Higginbottom, cabinet spokesperson for environment and highways, said: “Our primary responsibility is to ensure the safety and well-being of our community.

“The decision to approve or object will come with careful consideration and assessments on whether the event can be carried out safely and successfully.”

The route will take drivers through Pilley, Wortley, Thurgoland, Hoylandswaine, Ingbirchworth, Penistone, Cubley and Stocksbridge.