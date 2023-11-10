Council to agree to close Penistone, Cawthorne and Stocksbridge roads for weekend motor rally
Sheffield and Hallamshire Motor Club has requested the closures in order for a road rally to take place on Sunday 10 December.
Barnsley Council is set to approve the closures at their next cabinet meeting on November 15.
There will be 120 competitors in the event, and a council spokesperson said the impact on residents and businesses will be ‘carefully considered’.
Councillor James Higginbottom, cabinet spokesperson for environment and highways, said: “Our primary responsibility is to ensure the safety and well-being of our community.
“The decision to approve or object will come with careful consideration and assessments on whether the event can be carried out safely and successfully.”
The route will take drivers through Pilley, Wortley, Thurgoland, Hoylandswaine, Ingbirchworth, Penistone, Cubley and Stocksbridge.
More than 50 roads may be affected. A full list can be seen on Barnsley Council’s website.