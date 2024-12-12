Experts are predicting traffic jams near Meadowhall, with record traffic levels expected late next week.

The AA have named hotspots up and down country where they expect to see the worst congestion on Friday (December 20), with the M1 near the popular Sheffield destination shopping centre among five mentioned.

Drivers planning Christmas getaways are being warned to expect long queues, as the AA predicts that Friday, December 20 will be the busiest day on the roads during the festive period, with an estimated 23.7 million drivers planning a trip.

That is more than the busiest Christmas getaway day of any year since the AA began recording data in 2010.

Meadowhall viewed from the M1, at the section of road expected to see some of the worst congestion | Google

The joint second worst days for traffic jams over the 2024 festive period are expected to be Saturday, December 21 and Monday, December 23 , each with a predicted 22.7 million drivers set to his the roads.

So-called amber traffic warnings have been issued by the AA for all three days.

The breakdown rescue company identified several likely congestion hotspots, including:

> The M1 near Meadowhall, Sheffield

> The M4/M5 interchange near Bristol

> The M25 near Heathrow airport , west London

> The M5/M6 interchange near Birmingham

> The M60 near the Trafford Centre, Manchester

More than half of journeys over the Christmas period are anticipated to be less than 50 miles.

The AA said Christmas Day falling on a Wednesday may help spread festive journeys this year, but could also means more days of long delays as many people will embark on a getaway from work on Friday, December 20 followed by last-minute shopping trips and visits to friends and family.

Drivers are being advised to pack essentials such as warm clothing, food, water and a fully-charged phone in case their journey takes longer than expected.

The AA is warning of heavy traffic near Meadohall on the M1. File picture shows traffic on the M1

Chris Wood, AA Patrol of the Year, said: "The Ghost of Christmas Past shows that each year, avoidable breakdowns snowball into miles of queues on the roads.

"Drivers can maintain the Christmas cheer by performing basic checks on their car before any journey.

"This includes topping up the windscreen wash and anti-freeze, checking your lights and adjusting tyre pressures for a full load if necessary.

"With people driving fewer miles, it means there will be more localised congestion as record numbers head out on the roads this festive period.

File picture shows congestion on Yorkshire’s motorway network. Photo: James Hardisty | James Hardisty

"The best way to ensure hassle-free journeys is to plan them well.

"Check the traffic reports before you leave and try to travel when it's quieter if you can, or consider taking a different route to beat the jams."

Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year's Day are expected to be the quietest days on the roads.

Although December 25 usually has the fewest breakdowns on any day in a year, the AA said it will still have patrols available nationwide.

It came to the aid of 2,400 members on Christmas Day 2023.

Rail engineering work will lead to more pressure on the roads with several lines closed.

East Midlands Railway, which runs the Sheffield to London services, will not be able to run between Bedford and London St Pancras International due to major engineering work from December 20 to December 29.

Rail Replacement Buses will run between Bedford and Milton Keynes Central in both directions, connecting with Avanti West Coast and London Northwestern Railway trains between Milton Keynes Central and London Euston.