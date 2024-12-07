Police made their first drink drive arrest within 10 minutes of setting up their first Sheffield ‘stop site’ under an operation to crack down on drink-driving over Christmas

A forcewide drink-drive campaign is underway across Sheffield, with an operation targeting areas where South Yorkshire Police fear drivers who have been drinking or taken drugs may be “putting themselves and other road users at risk”.

The campaign is running throughout December, and is in addition to the normal work officers do to stop drink driving, asking motorists to stop and provide a sample at dozens of stop sites across Sheffield until New Year’s Day.

Police and firefighters at the 2023 launch of the campaign against drink driving over Christmas, at Parkway Fire Station, Sheffield.

The first stop site saw drivers in Attercliffe Road be tested for alcohol and drugs in the system.

Officers said in a statement: “Within the first 10 minutes of testing, one man was arrested on suspicion of being unfit to drive through drink or drugs having been stopped in an uninsured vehicle.

“That same day another driver was ticketed for driving without insurance or a valid MOT, with another also stopped for going 60mph in a 30mph zone.

“Our tolerance on drink and drug driving is simple - we will not stand for it, and that is why drivers in Sheffield can expect to see an increased police presence on the roads this December in the run up to Christmas as we focus on keeping our road users safe by taking dangerous drink and drug drivers off the road.”

Police are also asking that anyone who knows of someone who is drink driving to contact them and tell them.

During December 2023, 118 drivers were dealt with for failing a breath test, drugs wipe or failing to provide a sample.

Officers say that this year, 42 people have lost their lives on the roads of South Yorkshire.

Roads Policing Inspector Matt Collings said this week: “You can’t be responsible for everyone else’s actions, but you can your own.

“Making the decision to get behind the wheel after alcohol or drugs is selfish. Even with years’ of policing experience, delivering the message to someone’s loved one never gets any easier and this year we want everyone to return home safely.”