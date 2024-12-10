Things got pretty festive at Westways Primary School in Crookes, Sheffield, as around 600 pupils took to the playground for the school’s annual Santa Dash.

Christmas music filled the air, as youngsters first of all decorated a snowflake, and fixed it to part of the school’s site. They took part in the session in year groups.

They also joined in a dash around the site, as part of what has become a fixture of the school’s Christmas calendar, to raise money for the Sheffield Children’s Hospital Charity.

The money raised goes to the annual snowflake appeal. It is one of a number of schools taking part.

David Millns, specialist PE and sports teacher, who runs the annual favourite, said: “Today was our annual Santa Dash at Westways.

“Every child in the school took part in a sponsored run all in aid of Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

“Each child decorated a snowflake on the playground to represent the Westways snowflake currently lit up at the Children’s Hospital.

“All children then took part in a special Christmas orienteering challenge. It was great to see all the children being physically active and being festive all in the name of charity.”

1 . Santa hats Youngsters taking part in the Santa Dash at Westways Primary School, Crookes | Westways Photo: Westways Photo Sales

2 . Christmas jumpers Youngsters taking part in the Santa Dash at Westways Primary School, Crookes | Westways Photo: Westways Photo Sales

3 . Decoration Decorations at the Santa Dash at Westways Primary School, Crookes | Westways Photo: Westways Photo Sales

4 . Dash Youngsters taking part in the Santa Dash at Westways Primary School, Crookes | Westways Photo: Westways Photo Sales