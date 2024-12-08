This ‘adorable’ pup has been dubbed Christmas Angel, after being rescued by a South Yorkshire animal shelter having been abandoned despite being only a few months old.

Angel has been taken in by the Rotherham based Helping Yorkshire Poundies rescue organisation, after being abandoned, and is now at the centre of a search for a foster home to keep her out of kennels.

The team at the well known dogs shelter described her as a skinny abandoned puppy, in stray kennels aged just four to five months. They have called her Christmas Angel.

They said in a social media posting: “As you can see, poor Angel is terribly underweight - and it’s not from a lack of appetite as she’s ravenous.

Helping Yorkshire Poundies are appealing for a foster home for their Christmas Angel, a pup abandoned aged just a few months. Photo: Helping Yorkshire Poundies | Helping Yorkshire Poundies

“So she’s on small feeds little and often to slowly build her up She was very weak when she arrived and just curled up in her bed in a tiny ball But she’s much brighter already today.

“She’s just the sweetest little pup - wiggly, loving and totally adorable … Angel shouldn’t be in kennels, so we need an urgent foster home (please only offer to help or you are available immediately) for her.”

They have asked for people to donate towards her care if possible, which you can do online.

You can also get in touch with the shelter if you would be able to foster her. You can email them or get in touch with them online.

The charity says she is young enough to learn to live with cats, and can live with other neutered dogs, but not elderly dogs. Bull breed experience would be perfect if possible, they add.

“Please show our little Christmas Angel some love - donations for her care are very welcome as it’s a vet trip for her ASAP And let’s show this little one what life is all about,” they added,