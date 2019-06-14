Man arrested over Barnsley crash in which motorcyclist died
A man has been arrested over a crash in Barnsley in which a motorcyclist died.
South Yorkshire Police said a man, aged 60, died when a green Kawasaki ZX 600 he was riding along Kingwell Road, Worsbrough, lost control and slid across the carriageway, before colliding with a red Citreon C2. Emergency services attended, but the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. A 48-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and has since been released under investigation. South Yorkshire Police said: "Enquiries are continuing to ascertain the exact circumstances of what happened prior to the collision and officers are appealing for witnesses to the collision." Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 560 of June 12.