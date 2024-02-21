Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Urgent repairs to a pothole on the M1 near Sheffield were causing chaos in nearby villages as motorists tried to avoid delays.

An "infrastructure defect" on the southbound side of the M1 closed three lanes (of four) between J31 (Sheffield) and J30 (Chesterfield) as traffic officers and service providers aim to repair a "safety critical pothole".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A resident in Treeton described it as "chaos on the roads" in the village, especially at the Aston end of Treeton Lane as motorists are using the area as a means to get around the motorway closure.

National Highways, the government-owned company responsible for England's motorways and major A roads, said: "There are currently delays of around an hour approaching the scene, with congestion also building on the M18 southbound approaching the junction with the M1 (Thurcroft).

"The defect was discovered just after 11am today. National Highways is advising drivers to plan more time for their journeys this afternoon or avoid that area if at all possible."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement, National Highways said they are expecting the delays to continue during the afternoon rush hour period as repairs continue.