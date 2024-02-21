A historic, vacant church building in the heart of a busy Sheffield residential area is being sold at auction next month.

The Whitham Road Spiritualist Church building is said to have a lot of development potential, including for residential purposes if the require planning permission is obtained.

The Mark Jenkinsons/Eddisons auction in March 2024 will feature this property in lot 14 and has a guide price of £220,000 to £225,000.

The listing includes both the church building and the plot of land it sits within.

The auction, which is scheduled for March 27, is slowly filling up with properties, with numerous South Yorkshire opportunities already listing - including a former Barnsley Working Men's Club.

The church building is found in Whitham Road, in S10, and is close to the Broomhill shops, Western Park and local hospitals.

1 . Church and land This large property along the A57 through Sheffield will be auctioned off in March. Photo: Mark Jenkinsons/Eddisons Photo Sales

2 . Residential potential The listing is said to feature a lot of potential, even as a residential development (subject to planning consent, of course). Photo: Mark Jenkinsons/Eddisons Photo Sales

3 . Whitham Road Spiritualist Church Formerly the Whitham Road Spiritualist Church, this vacant building is now in need of new life. Photo: Mark Jenkinsons/Eddisons Photo Sales

4 . Meeting hall The building remains in a good condition internally, as seen in this image inside the main hall. Photo: Mark Jenkinsons/Eddisons Photo Sales