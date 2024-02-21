Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A police incident closed the M1 motorway in both directions near Barnsley, earlier today

National Highways issued a warning over the incident at 1.16pm this afternoon, confirming police were on the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They have now just announced it is re-opening, although queues will take time to disappear.

They said in a statement: "The M1 between J37 (Pogmore) and J38 (Bretton) is currently blocked in both directions due to a police-led incident.