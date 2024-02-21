News you can trust since 1887
M1 Barnsley J37: Queues after motorway is closed in both directions with police on the scene

M1 closed due to police incident near Barnsley, say highways bosses
David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 21st Feb 2024, 13:41 GMT
Updated 21st Feb 2024, 14:42 GMT
A police incident closed the M1 motorway in both directions near Barnsley, earlier today

National Highways issued a warning over the incident at 1.16pm this afternoon, confirming police were on the scene.

They have now just announced it is re-opening, although queues will take time to disappear.

They said in a statement: "The M1 between J37 (Pogmore) and J38 (Bretton) is currently blocked in both directions due to a police-led incident.

"South Yorkshire Police remain working on scene. There are delays of at least 15 minutes on approach.".

