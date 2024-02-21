Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Three lanes on the M1 have been closed between Sheffield and Chesterfield over concerns about a pothole.

National Highways revealed lanes one, two and three (of four) of the southbound side of the M1 had been closed between J30 (Chesterfield) and J31 (Sheffield).

On social media, it was said a "safety critical pothole" had formed, requiring immediate repair. Initially, only two lanes were closed for the repairs, but now the "infrastructure defect" has forced service providers to close another.