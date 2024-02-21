M1 Sheffield: Pothole closes three lanes of motorway between Sheffield and Chesterfield
Three lanes on the M1 have been closed between Sheffield and Chesterfield over concerns about a pothole.
National Highways revealed lanes one, two and three (of four) of the southbound side of the M1 had been closed between J30 (Chesterfield) and J31 (Sheffield).
On social media, it was said a "safety critical pothole" had formed, requiring immediate repair. Initially, only two lanes were closed for the repairs, but now the "infrastructure defect" has forced service providers to close another.
Traffic Officers are in attendance. No timeline for the lanes to reopen has been provided. Delays on approach are currently reported to be 25 minutes.