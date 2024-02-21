News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING

M1 Sheffield: Pothole closes three lanes of motorway between Sheffield and Chesterfield

It requires an "immediate repair".
Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 21st Feb 2024, 12:22 GMT
Updated 21st Feb 2024, 13:08 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Three lanes on the M1 have been closed between Sheffield and Chesterfield over concerns about a pothole.

National Highways revealed lanes one, two and three (of four) of the southbound side of the M1 had been closed between J30 (Chesterfield) and J31 (Sheffield).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On social media, it was said a "safety critical pothole" had formed, requiring immediate repair. Initially, only two lanes were closed for the repairs, but now the "infrastructure defect" has forced service providers to close another.

Sign up to The Star for newsletters

Traffic Officers are in attendance. No timeline for the lanes to reopen has been provided. Delays on approach are currently reported to be 25 minutes.

Related topics:Sheffield