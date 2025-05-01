Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

This was the scene on the M1 today, after a crash closed the M1 southbound, for several hours.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pictures show the road closed while emergency services deal with the incident, which initially led to the closure of the motorway in both directions between junctions 36 and 37, near Barnsley. The northbound carriageway has reopened, but southbound is still closed while police carry out investigations,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The M1 near Barnsley this afternoon. Picture: National Highways /trafficcameras.uk/ | National Highways /trafficcameras.uk/

Yorkshire Ambulance Service has confirmed they attended the incident, and South Yorkshire Police have declined to issue further information at this stage.

National Highways says the road remains closed, with congestion described as severe.

They said: “The M1 southbound remains closed between J37 (#Barnsley) and J36 (#Hoyland) following a serious collision.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Accident investigation works remain ongoing at scene. There is currently no estimated reopening time.

“Emergency services including South Yorkshire Police are in attendance. National Highways Traffic Officers are also on scene assisting with traffic management.“

They have now recommended a diversion route. They recommend motorists:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

> Leave the M1 at J37 and at the roundabout take the 3rd exit onto the A628.

> Follow the A628 for approx. 5 miles to the roundabout with the A629 and take the 1st exit onto the A629.

> Continue for approximately 6 miles to the junction with the A616 and turn left onto the A616.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

> Follow the A616 back to the M1 southbound J35A and take the 1st exit to rejoin the M1 southbound.

The AA describes the road as closed and with long delays due to crash investigation work on M1 southbound from J37 A628 Whinby Road (Barnsley / Dodworth) to J36 A61 (Barnsley South / Hoyland).

They said there was congestion to the A61 through Birdwell as people divert from the closure, which follows a serious accident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad