More delays on the M1 after another crash resulting in overturned vehicle
The most recent disruption is in place on the M1 southbound from J35A A616 (Stocksbridge) to J35 A629 Cowley Hill (Rotherham / Chapeltown).
The road is blocked due to the crash earlier this afternoon (Tuesday, April 29, 2025), resulting in a vehicle overturning.
A spokesperson for National Highways: Yorkshire said a few moments ago: “Traffic has been STOPPED on the #M1 southbound in #SouthYorkshire between J36 (#Tankerlsey) and J35a due to a collision.
“Recovery is ongoing at scene.
“There's a 45 minute delay on approach with 5 miles of congestion.
“Allow extra journey time.”
It follows another crash on the M1 northbound earlier this afternoon, at around 2.10pm.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson told The Star earlier: “At 2.10pm today (Tuesday 29 April) we received reports of a road traffic collision on the M1 northbound at Junction 33, near Brinsworth.
“It is reported the collision involved three vehicles and no injuries have been reported.”
Representatives for the emergency services have been contacted for more information on this latest incident.
