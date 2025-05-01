M1 crash: Motorway closed and emergency services sent to scene after major crash near Barnsley
It was originally closed in both directions, but has now re-opened northbound following the incident which is still causing disruption to traffic
South Yorkshire Police have been urging people to avoid the area, following the incident between junctions 36 and 37 which they said this morning was closed due to a road traffic collision.
They said: “Emergency services remain at the scene.We are advising motorists to avoid the area and plan an alternative route where possible. “
Yorkshire Ambulance Service confirmed they have attended the incident.
The AA has described the road as closed due to a ‘serious crash’ with severe delays on the M1 Southbound from J37 A628 Whinby Road (Barnsley / Dodworth) to J36 A61 (Barnsley South / Hoyland).
The Northbound carriageway is now fully open with no restrictions in place, but southbound remains closed.
National Highways said the road was initially closed in both directions but the northbound carriageway had now re-opened.
