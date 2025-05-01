M1 crash: Motorway closed and emergency services sent to scene after major crash near Barnsley

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 1st May 2025, 11:27 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The M1 has been closed and emergency services sent to the scene after a serious crash on the M1 in South Yorkshire this morning.

It was originally closed in both directions, but has now re-opened northbound following the incident which is still causing disruption to traffic

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

South Yorkshire Police have been urging people to avoid the area, following the incident between junctions 36 and 37 which they said this morning was closed due to a road traffic collision.

They said: “Emergency services remain at the scene.We are advising motorists to avoid the area and plan an alternative route where possible. “

Yorkshire Ambulance Service confirmed they have attended the incident.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The AA has described the road as closed due to a ‘serious crash’ with severe delays on the M1 Southbound from J37 A628 Whinby Road (Barnsley / Dodworth) to J36 A61 (Barnsley South / Hoyland).

The Northbound carriageway is now fully open with no restrictions in place, but southbound remains closed.

National Highways said the road was initially closed in both directions but the northbound carriageway had now re-opened.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Get The Star for less than a fiver with our new value subscription package

🗞️Don’t miss out on the biggest stories throughout 2025 with our breaking newsletter.

Click here to sign up 👇

https://www.thestar.co.uk/newsletter

Related topics:BarnsleyEmergency servicesSouth Yorkshire PoliceTraffic

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice