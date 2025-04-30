Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A video has been released capturing the moment a dog saved after it bolted and ran loose on the M1, near Sheffield, was reuinted with its owner.

Remy, a four-year-old Collie, fled from a trailer while it was parked up at Woodall Services, near the M1 between Killamarsh and Harthill, on April 7.

The M1 was briefly closed for a period of time as a result of the dog’s escape due to the dog being loose and at risk of causing a crash.

Animal rescue teams, from the South Yorkshire-based organisation K9-RSQ, say Remy fled southbound along the M1 near Barlborough, vanishing into nearby fields and sparking immediate concern for her safety.

Remy is pictured safe and wel after he was reunited with his owner after an incident on the M1 near Sheffield. Photo: K9-RSQ | K9-RSQ

During Remy’s rescue, K9-RSQ said South Yorkshire Police offered them a rolling roadblock escort on the M1 due to the seriousness of the situation, with concern she may cause a crash.

K9-RSQ drone pilots Dan and Erica Hart, from partner group HARTSAR, and another pilot known as The Drone Ranger were eventually on the scene.

After days of searching, Dan and Erica spotted Remy from the air and helped guide the rescue operation to a successful conclusion.

Dan's drone camera located Remy feeding on a dead pheasant, allowing K9-RSQ’s Craig Dent, and the dog's owner, Marian, to close in. With careful guidance from the K9-RSQ team, Marian was able to safely bring Remy home, on April 9.

Remy safe at home after the rescue, Photo: K9-RSQ | K9-RSQ

A video has been released to shows the rescue operation, from the launch of a drone to the reunion with the pet’s owner.

Now, K9-RSQ has launched a public fundraiser to purchase a state-of-the-art thermal drone to aid in future rescues. You can donate by logging onto https://gofund.me/8c72a134.

The campaign is being run in memory of Darcy, a much-loved Springer Spaniel who tragically died on March 15 after being struck on the M1 in the same incident that saw another dog out of the same car, Athena, bolt along the M18 slip road.

The team says the new drone, which costs around £9,000 with essential accessories, will dramatically increase their ability to locate missing dogs - especially in dangerous terrain or near high-speed roads, water ways and railways.

“With a thermal, all-weather drone, we’ll be able to act faster and save more dogs like Athena and Remy,” said Glen Dent, founder of K9-RSQ. This kind of equipment makes the difference between life and death in many cases.”

Although the group receives donations from grateful pet owners and loyal social media supporters, Glen says the cost of new equipment far exceeds what the 100 per cent volunteer-run team can afford alone. Any additional funds raised will go towards purchasing extra thermal scopes and ground surveillance cameras.

“Right now, we have just one thermal scope between us,” he said. “It’s a vital tool for spotting dogs that would otherwise be invisible in the dark or dense undergrowth.”

Craig Dent, who played a central role in both the Athena and Remy rescues, highlighted how drones are often the most effective tool in time-critical situations.

“When dogs are near the motorway, every second counts,” he said. “Remy wasn’t responding to traps, so the drones became Plan B - and they worked.”

In 2025 alone, K9-RSQ says it has already been involved in over 35 successful dog rescues across South Yorkshire.

